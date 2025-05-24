2-day workshop on circular economy concludes

Vijayawada: The two-day workshop organised by Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) with the theme, “Adoption and Implementation of Circular Economy” concluded here on Friday. Experts from various IITs, the Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI), and Paripatra Solutions, among others, participated in the workshop which aimed at identifying innovative opportunities and pathways, provide recommendations, and pinpoint sector-specific opportunities for implementing a circular economy in Andhra Pradesh.

Representatives from the State Government, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF & CC), the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), and the APPCB held discussions on the circular economy during this event. Approximately 150 distinguished representatives from the Central and State government departments, industries, recycling networks, urban local bodies, and NGOs attended the workshop.

Under the leadership of APPCB chairman Dr P Krishnaiah and Member Secretary Saravanan, the workshop discussed the necessity and feasibility of considering waste as a reusable resource in rapidly developing Andhra Pradesh. The discussions, which included power point presentations and group discussions with experts, specifically addressed the management of plastic waste, municipal solid waste, e-waste, battery waste, photovoltaic solar panels, waste oil, tire waste, metal scrap, end-of-life vehicles, agricultural and livestock waste, aqua processing waste, and handloom & textile waste in Andhra Pradesh.

A key takeaway was the call for everyone to view waste as a valuable resource. Participants discussed the importance of proper waste segregation in cities, strengthening waste management systems, and providing better facilities. They also felt that improving tracking systems for industrial and hazardous waste, establishing safe co-processing units in cement kilns, eliminating solar waste while promoting long-life solar panels, and overcoming other challenges would benefit the environment and enable a circular economy.

In his concluding remarks, APPCB chairman Dr P Krishnaiah emphasised the need for government, institutional, and public participation to effectively overcome environmental challenges. Joint Chief Environmental Engineer Mohan Rajasekhar, the officials from head, zonal, and regional offices of the APPCB and other APPCB staff also participated.