2 die in Kakinada factory accident

Kakinada: Tension prevailed at the premises of the Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd in Vakalapudi village in the Kakinada Industrial area on Monday as another accident took place in less than 11 days claiming two lives.

It may be recalled that on August 19, two workers died and many others were injured when the reactor exploded in the factory. The incident saw a rush of politicians and district officials who assured that steps will be taken to see that such incidents do not recur. Soon after that the factory started functioning again.

On Monday, according to District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu, a heavy platform attached to the boiler vacuum fell on the workers. A case of negligence against the management has been booked.

The deceased were identified as R Prasad and P Subramanyam. The injured are being treated in a private hospital. The bodies of the dead have been sent to the Government General Hospital, Kakinada.

This led to protests from the workers, and the family members of the employees who died. The family members alleged that while the incident took place in the morning, they were informed around 2 pm. Demanding that the factory be closed immediately, they refused to take the body till justice was done to them. They also alleged that no senior official of the factory was present in the premises.

District Collector Krithika Shukla visited the factory and said that it was an unfortunate incident and they have ordered the factory to be shut down. She said a thorough probe would be made into the incident and strict action will be taken against those responsible for the negligence. She said in the earlier incident of August 19, certain instructions were given to the management on the safety measures that need to be taken.