TG Planning Board V-C emphasises on ensuring food security

Hyderabad: Telangana Planning Board Vice Chairman Dr G Chinna Reddy on Thursday stressed that though the conventional methods are available, practising of new technological interventions such as CRISPR/Cas technology, use of resistant genotypes, biological control, use of organic formulations are essential for mitigating of present-day challenges in crop production.

He addressed as the chief guest after formerly inaugurating a two-day national conference on “Recent Advances in Plant Pathology and Plant Innovative Approaches in Plant Disease Management” at Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTAU) here on Thursday at the university auditorium in Rajendra Nagar. Dr Chinna Reddy highlighted the need to ensure nutritional and food security and urged scientists to address the research gaps and disseminate knowledge to the farming community.