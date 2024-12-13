Tribal women to get trained in multiple skills

Visakhapatnam : As a step towards tribal empowerment, a foundation stone was laid for the ‘Technological Interventions for Tribal Empowerment’ (TITE) project in V Madugula.

In line with it, foundation stone for two skill development centres at Kamkutam and Lovakothapalli at the mandal were laid. The facilities will aid in providing training to tribals in four villages, including Lovakothapalli, Lovakrishnapuram, Kamakutam and Gopulapalem.

Headed by GITAM EECE Department Assistant Professor and principal investigator Sowmya Injeti, the Department of Science and Technology’s project, taken up in collaboration with Arohan Tribal Society, aims at training tribal women in banana fibre waste extraction process and promotion of liquid bio-fertilisers, among others. Launching the project in the presence of Madugula MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, the project principal investigator briefed that as part of the Technological Interventions for Tribal Empowerment, her team will train the tribal women which aids in turning agricultural waste into valuable resources, encouraging eco-friendly practices and enhancing livelihoods.

After laying the foundation stone for the project, Madugula MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy emphasised the transformative potential of the TITE project, highlighting its ability to drive meaningful change among tribal communities.

He underscored the pivotal role of the tribal women in spearheading sustainable development and advocated Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s concept of ‘one family, one entrepreneur.’ He urged families to embrace the concept of nurturing at least one entrepreneur in each household to promote self-reliance and economic growth.