  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Handcuffing of farmer after heart stroke draws BRS’ ire

Handcuffing of farmer after heart stroke draws BRS’ ire
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The BRS working president, KT Rama Rao, on Thursday condemned the handcuffing of an accused who had a stroke in the Sangareddy Jail and...

Hyderabad: The BRS working president, KT Rama Rao, on Thursday condemned the handcuffing of an accused who had a stroke in the Sangareddy Jail and demanded the high court take immediate action on the incident.

Rao addressed a press conference at his residence condemning the shackling of tribal farmer Hirya Naik, who suffered a heart attack while in jail. He accused the Revanth Reddy government of targeting tribal farmers with vindictiveness and negligence.

Naik, arrested during a protest in Lagacharla, reportedly suffered a heart attack while in jail. Instead of providing immediate medical assistance, the government delayed action and handcuffed him while transporting him to the hospital, said KTR, terming this act as ‘utterly unacceptable’ and a clear violation of human rights.

“This despicable and inhuman behaviour cannot be forgiven. Shackling a person suffering from a heart attack reflects the cruelty of the government. Articles 14, 16, and 19 of the Constitution guarantee every individual’s rights, and these actions violate those rights. Even police and jail manuals outline the rights of undertrial prisoners, which have been blatantly disregarded,” KTR said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick