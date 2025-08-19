2 differently-abled couples marry in grand ceremony

Ongole: In a heartwarming display of compassion, the Surya Sri Charitable Trust organised a grand wedding ceremony for two differently-abled couples on Monday at the Ambedkar Bhavan in Ongole. The couples, Madhusudan Rao and Lakshmi, and Rajasekhar and Preeti, were married in a ceremony that honoured their respective Hindu and Christian traditions.

According to Mandava Muralikrishna, the founder of the trust, the organisation stepped in to serve as parental figures for the couples, who are without parents. He highlighted the trust’s commitment to supporting differently-abled individuals, noting that it has previously facilitated similar weddings.

Shaik Sardar Basha, the trust’s secretary, assured the couples that the organisation would continue to support their families and provide for their essential needs. He stated that the trust aims to assist differently-abled and other underprivileged individuals across the Telugu states with the help of donors. The trust is led by Shahanaj and Sardar Basha. The ceremony was attended by several notable guests, including Marella Subba Rao, chairman of Manavata Seva Sanstha, along with Mandava Subba Rao, Kolla Madhu, Kommi Ramanayya, Sheikh Mahboob, Medisetti Subba Rao, Chikkala Kiran Kumar, Janaseva Srinivasa Rao, Gollapudi Ravi, Vaddeempudi Sujatha, Kosuri Sridevi, and Chilukuri Adilakshmi.

The Surya Sri Charitable Trust focuses on various issues, including providing food, shelter, and healthcare for differently-abled individuals.