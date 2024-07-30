Live
2 forest officials hurt in stone pelting
They have been shifted to the GGH in Macherla
Narasaraopet: Two officials of the forest department were injured when relatives of a pangolin smuggler pelted stones at the vehicle in which the officials were shifting the smuggler in Palnadu district on Monday.
The windscreen of the vehicle was damaged in the attack. Wildlife range officer Satyanarayana Reddy and beat officer Mahesh Babu also sustained injuries. The injured have been shifted to the Government General Hospital at Macherla for treatment.
The forest department officials lodged a complaint on the incident at Veldurthi police station. The police registered a case and took up the investigation.
