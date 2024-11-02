  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

2 MBTS Govt Polytechnic students secure jobs

2 MBTS Govt Polytechnic students secure jobs
x
Highlights

Two students of MBTS Government Polytechnic, Nallapadu here - Kappala Rohini Priyamvadha and Sk Sameera Bhanu - bagged jobs with annual pay of Rs 8 lakh in the campus selections held recently by Thoughtworks India Pvt Ltd Company.

Guntur: Two students of MBTS Government Polytechnic, Nallapadu here - Kappala Rohini Priyamvadha and Sk Sameera Bhanu - bagged jobs with annual pay of Rs 8 lakh in the campus selections held recently by Thoughtworks India Pvt Ltd Company.

Both students studied for a diploma in computer engineering in the college.

The polytechnic principal T Sekhar informed that during the 2023-24 academic year, as many as 350 students got campus placements with a minimum salary of Rs 2.2 lakh to Rs 8 lakh per annum.

He said NBA accreditation was obtained for five programmes offered at the college.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick