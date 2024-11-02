2 MBTS Govt Polytechnic students secure jobs

Guntur: Two students of MBTS Government Polytechnic, Nallapadu here - Kappala Rohini Priyamvadha and Sk Sameera Bhanu - bagged jobs with annual pay of Rs 8 lakh in the campus selections held recently by Thoughtworks India Pvt Ltd Company.

Both students studied for a diploma in computer engineering in the college.

The polytechnic principal T Sekhar informed that during the 2023-24 academic year, as many as 350 students got campus placements with a minimum salary of Rs 2.2 lakh to Rs 8 lakh per annum.

He said NBA accreditation was obtained for five programmes offered at the college.