2 new COVID19 deaths, 15 new cases in AP

Amaravati: There are 15 new COVID19 positive cases reported in the State, along with the officials also confirmed 2 deaths taking total to 6, as on Thursday. The total number of positive cases in the state shot up to 363. A 25-year-old male, from Chittoor, was cured and discharged, taking the total cured patients number to 10. He returned from the United Kingdom and joined in the hospital with COVID19 symptoms on March 23.

Out of the total 15 new cases, 11 from Prakasam, 2 from Guntur and 1 from East Godavari confirmed. The department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare declared two deaths including each at Guntur and Anantapur districts.

The Kurnool district remained on the top with 75, followed by Guntur with 51 and Nellore with 48.

Revealing the details of the deceased patients, the Health, Medical and Family Welfare department informed that a 70-year-old male from Manarevu village in Anantapur district joined in the hospital on April 6. He died on April 7. His test results came on April 8, as positive and hence they declared it on April 9.

The second deceased patient is a 45-year-old male from Naraasaraopet in Guntur district. He joined in the hospital on April 7 with severe health problems. He died in the hospital itself within 2 hours after admission. After testing his samples as COVID19 positive, the government declared that he died with the virus, on Thursday.