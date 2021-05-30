2 new medical colleges to come up in Guntur district

Guntur: Deputy Speaker in the State Legislative Assembly Kona Raghupati and district Collector I Vivek Yadav on Sunday reviewed arrangements for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laying foundation stone for the construction of medical college in Bapatla through virtual mode on Monday.

Speaking on this occasion, Kona Raghupati said that 500-bed hospital will be constructed in Bapatla to render super specialty medical services to the patients. He further said that the government will set up medical colleges in all Parliament constituencies in the State soon. He said due to Covid-19, they are inviting limited persons for laying of the foundation stone. The government is constructing another medical college at Brahmanapalli under Piduguralla mandal of Guntur district. It has acquired 47 acres of land for this purpose. It has allocated Rs 500 crore for the construction of the medical college. District Collector Vivek Yadav said that construction of medical college in Bapatla is useful to the people in the surrounding Assembly constituencies. Tenali sub-collector Mayur Ashok was also present. Meanwhile, Joint Collector P Prasanti, MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy on Sunday reviewed arrangements for laying foundation stone for the construction of medical college at Brahmanapalli near Pidiguralla by the Chief Minister on Monday.

Gurazala RDO Pardhasaradhi was also present.