Live
Just In
2 nominations filed in Anantapur
Onthe first day of nominations for both MP and MLA constituencies, two candidates filed their nominations for Anantapur Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday.
Independent candidate Ranganathula Gopinath filed his nomination for Anantapur Lok Sabha to District Election Officer and Collector Dr Vinod Kumar on Thursday.
Another candidate, Nagamuthyalu filed his nomination for Anantapur MP constituency on behalf of SUCI communist party. The returning officers explained to the candidates the formalities to be fulfilled.
Nominations for Anantapur Lok Sabha and eight Assembly constituencies will be processed from Anantapur, while those for Singanamala, Anantapur urban, Tadipatri, Guntakal, Rayadurg, Kalyandurg and Raptadu constituencies should be filed at their respective Tahsildar offices. Nominations can be filed every day from 11 am to 3 pm.