2 PPs, 17 APPs removed for violation of rules

Vijayawada: The state government took disciplinary action against several public prosecutors (PPs) and assistant public prosecutors (APPs) across the state for violating regulations. A total of 17 lawyers — two PPs and 15 APPs — have been removed from their positions.

The decision was based on a recommendation from the director of prosecutions as part of a disciplinary measure.

The removed officials are: PP Venkata Reddy from Kurnool sessions court, PP Sundara from Ongole principal district and sessions court, assistant PP Asif Ali Khan from Atmakur court, Kurnool district, APP Prakash Reddy from Kurnool 4th additional district sessions court, APP Bala Rangaswamy from Kurnool additional APP court, APP Sudarshan Reddy from Gooty 4th additional district court, Anantapur district, APP Mughal Esmin Begum from Kadapa 7th additional JD court, APP Pratap Kumar Reddy from Kadapa 6th additional and district sessions court, APP V Jayanarayana Reddy from Madanapalle court, APP T Jaganmohan Reddy from Rayachoti 5th additional district and sessions court, APP Siyadri Chinnarao from Machilipatnam additional judge Court, APP Sheikh Rehmatulla from Gudivada 11th additional district sessions court, APP Pallapu Krishna from Guntur additional district sessions court, APP Jyotsna from Guntur 4th assistant judge court, APP Boddu Koteswara Rao from Guntur 12th district additional district and sessions court, APP Prasadarao from Nellore assistant sessions court.

The government has directed the director of prosecutions to take further necessary action.