2 smugglers held, 3 red sanders logs seized
Tirupati: The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) sleuths arrested two red sanders smugglers near Srivari Mettu in Tirupati district and seized three red sanders logs from their possession. Acting on the directives of Tirupati district SP L Subba Rayudu, the operation was carried out under the supervision of Task Force SP P Srinivas, with DSPs G Bali Reddy, V Srinivasa Reddy and MD Sharif providing guidance.
A combing operation led by RI Suresh Kumar Reddy and RSI T Vishnuvardhan Kumar’s team was conducted on Wednesday in Bhakarapet range’s Nagapatla beat within Chandragiri mandal. The team encountered three individuals carrying red sanders logs on their shoulders while heading west of Srivari Mettu.
On being alerted and surrounded, one of the suspects dropped his log and fled, while the other two were apprehended. The police recovered all three logs and transferred the arrested individuals to Tirupati Task Force Police Station.
A case was registered at Task Force police station and SI Rafi has initiated an investigation. Preliminary inquiries revealed the presence of additional smugglers in the restricted forest areas, prompting intensified search operations by the Task Force personnel.