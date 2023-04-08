2 students to take part in event at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Tirupati: From the erstwhile Chittoor district, two students Padigala Charan Teja of ZPHS Jangampalli, Pileru and K Pranaya of ZPHS, AL Puram of Gudipala mandal were invited to participate in the India's flagship initiative 'Festival of Innovation & Entrepreneurship' (FINE) organised by the Department of Science & Technology (DST), New Delhi and National Innovation Foundation (NIF) with the support of Rashtrapati Bhavan towards respecting, recognising and rewarding creativity of a common man of our country.

Chittoor district science officer (DSO) RV Ramana along with the student Charan Tej are attending this event from April 10 to 13 while Pranaya though got the opportunity could not attend as she is attending SSC public examinations now.

The DSO said that learning has become more interesting and innovative in government schools with the establishment of Atal Tinkering Laboratories, general laboratories in schools, the digital/virtual classrooms, the QR code - Activity based Teaching.

The models prepared by the two students – Back rest for side seated women and G-bags (Garlic bags) have been selected at national level during the INSPIRE exhibition and they will be displayed at the Rashtrapati Bhavan event.