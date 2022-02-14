2-year-old girl dies after falling in sambar in Vijayawada

A two-year-old girl died after falling into a vessel filled with hot sambar here at Vissannapeta of Krishna district on Monday.

Going into details, the girl's family went to a birthday party at a house in Dalithawada of Vissannpeta. The two-year-old girl was playing with other children when she accidentally fell into the hot sambar vessel that was placed beside the chair she was sitting-in.

Hearing the screams, people at the party were alerted and shifted the girl to a hospital. However, the girl who suffered severe burn injuries died while undergoing treatment. A case has been registered by the police.

In a similar incident that occurred on January 31, 2020, a four-year-old boy fell into boiling sambar at his relative's residence in Kamareddy. The boy who was sent to Gandhi Hospital for better treatment succumbed to the injuries.

The boy is said to have fallen into the vessel while he was playing near the stove.