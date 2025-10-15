2 YSRCP activists held for spreading false news in SM

Tirupati: Alipiri police arrested two YSRCP activists here late on Monday night for spreading false news on social media regarding fake liquor sales in the city.

Speaking to mediapersons, ASP Ravimanoharachari revealed the case details and said that on October 7, a video titled “Fake liquor in Tirupati – Where is public safety?” went viral on social media.

Tirupati Urban Prohibition and Excise CI Mandapalle Ramachandra noticed the video and filed a complaint at East Police Station, he said.

As per the directions of District SP L Subbarayudu, and under the supervision of DSP Bhaktavatsalam, a detailed inquiry was conducted. The team found that the video and similar posts shared on Instagram and Facebook were fake and were made only to create confusion among the public. There were no cases of fake liquor in the city.

The arrested were identified as A1 Chandrasekhar Venkatesh (25), MLC Cipai Subramanyam PA, and A2 Brungi Naveen (38), YSRCP activist and member in social media team. Both were arrested and they confessed to recording, editing, and posting the fake videos with an intention to mislead the public and blame the Excise Department and government, he added.

During technical investigation, police confirmed through mobile call records and CCTV footage that both the accused worked together and circulated false content.

ASP warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone creating or spreading false and misleading posts on social media.

A case has been registered and further investigation is in progress.