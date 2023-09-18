20 KGBV students develop health problems after eating stale food

Devanakonda (Kurnool): Over 20 students of Kasturba Gandhi Balikala Vidyalaya (KGBV) at Devanakonda mandal in Kurnool district fell ill after allegedly consuming contaminated food and water in the hostel. All students were rushed to Pattikonda government general hospital for treatment and the health condition of students is stated to be stable.

According to information, the students in the hostel have consumed the food on Saturday night. Immediately after consuming the food and water, the students developed health problems and they began to vomit. The school warden, who noticed the incident immediately rushed the students to Pathikonda government general hospital after extending primary treatment.

The students were immediately extended treatment and the health condition of all the students is stated to be stable. They were all discharged from the hospital, stated the source. The Hans India spoke to the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) project officer Dr K Venugopal over phone on Sunday and asked the reasons for falling ill. The SSA PO said that around 280 students pursuing education at Devanakonda KGBV have consumed food. However, the students developed health problems only after consuming borewater. For two days, the RO plant in the hostel has gone out of order as a result of which the students are consuming borewater.

However, after learning about the incident, the problems have been fixed, stated the PO. He further said that it is not 20 students as is being circulated on social platforms. Only 6 students have fallen sick and they were all immediately extended treatment. The health condition of all students is stable and there is no problem at all, added the SSA Project Officer.