20 polling centres set up in Eluru dist

Eluru : District collector K Vetri Selvi has asked the concerned polling officials to follow the rules and take steps to ensure that polling is conducted in a peaceful atmosphere in the conduct of the joint East and West Godavari teacher constituency elections.

On Wednesday, she inspected the polling station for the MLC election set up at the Government Degree College in Kotadibba here.

In this polling centre, 896 voters will exercise their right. The ballot boxes will be sealed in the presence of the agents and prepared for the polling and process will start at 8 am on Thursday. Collector examined the posters with the details of the polling area outside the polling centre, the list of contesting candidates, dos and don’ts at the polling centre.

The collector was accompanied by District Revenue Officer V Visveswara Rao, Eluru RDO Achyuta Ambarish, Eluru Tahsildar V Seshagiri and others.

There are 20 polling centres across the district. They include Zilla Parishad Secondary School Building in Kukkunur mandal, Government Junior College in Velerupadu, Zilla Parishad High School in Jeelugumilli, High School in Buttaigaudem, Government Junior College in Polavaram, Government Junior College in Koyyalagudem, ZP Girls High School in Jangareddygudem, MPP School in T Narasapuram, Kamavarapukota ZP High School, MP Upper Primary School in Dwaraka Tirumala, Chintalapudi Government High School, Zilla Parishad High School in Lingapalem, Zilla Parishad High School in Unguturu, MPP School in Bhimadolu, Zilla Parishad High School in Pedavegi, Zilla Parishad High School in Pedapadu, Government Degree College in Kotadibba in Eluru Urban, Srimaganti Anjaneya Satyavathi Zilla Parishad High School in Eluru Rural (Chataparru), Garapati Haimavathi Zilla Parishad High School in Denduluru and AGK Zilla Parishad High School in Nidamarru.