20 water plants to be set up in Atmakur: MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy

Nellore: Nellore MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy assured to allocate funds for setting up 20 water plants in Atmakur constituency. Participating in the general body meeting of Marripadu mandal in Atmakur segment on Monday along with Minister Mekapati Gowtham Reddy, the MP said 20 water plants are being established in the assembly segment at an estimated cost of Rs 1 crore under Local Area Development Scheme provided by the Union government.

Prabhakar said he would complete pending works related to drinking water schemes with MP LADS funds this year. Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy appreciated medical and health officials for achieving 100 percent target with respect to first round of vaccine for above 18 years and for adolescents in the age group of 15 to 18 years in the district.

He reviewed progress of works related to Panchayat Raj, water resources, agriculture and other departments and gave directions to speed up the works. Goutham Reddy directed the DE, APSPDCL to provide power to Chunchuluru village when villagers said there is no power line to the habitation. He also told him to install a transformer at Allampadu and restore low lying power cables.

The Minister instructed the agriculture department officials to take immediate measures to provide fertilisers to the farmers on demand. Joint Collector MN Harendhira Prasad and other senior officials were present.