204 liquor shops allotted in undivided Kurnool dist
Kurnool: Allocation of liquor shops through lottery system has been completed in the undivided Kurnool district on Monday. The lottery system was conducted for 204 shops (99 shops in Kurnool district and 105 shops in Nandyal district), in a transparent manner.
Kurnool district Collector P Ranjit Basha said the lottery system for the allocation of wine shops has been conducted under the Excise department at Zilla Parishad meeting hall. The allocation process started at 8 am. Around 3,046 applications have been received, he informed.
Ranjit Basha said that 31 shops have been allocated to Kurnool, 14 to Kodumur, 15 to Yemmiganur, 12 to Adoni, 4 to Kosigi, 9 to Alur and 14 to Pathikonda.
Joint Collector Dr B Navya, Deputy Commissioner (Prohibition and Excise) Sridevi and others participated.
In Nandyal district, auction to 105 liquor shops was conducted at Centenary Hall at the Collectorate on Monday and the entire process has concluded without any untoward incidents. District Collector G Raja Kumari said liquor outlets were allocated through lucky dip system. Prohibition and Excise district officer Ravi Kumar also participated.
The Collector said the State government has implemented new liquor policy and it will come into force from October 16. She said that 2,221 applications have been received for 105 liquor shops across the district and a revenue of Rs 40.42 crore has been generated from the applications.