20th Nat’l Triennial Conference concludes on a grand note

Visakhapatnam: The 20th National Triennial Conference of Canara Bank Officers Association concluded on a grand note here on Monday.

Canara Bank managing director and CEO K Satyanarayana Raju Satyanarayana Raju praised the role of association in the development of the bank and informed that the banking services provided by all the bank officers across the country under the leadership of the Telugu youth K Ravikumar are contributing generously to the progress of the country.

At this event, the association released a book titled ‘The Master Stitch’, chronicling the life of Satyanarayana Raju. He stated that his mother Rama Seetha’s efforts to educate him made him scale heights.

General secretary K Ravikumar said that the unity of bank officers across the country is their strength. He said that the bank has been able to increase its business to Rs.7 lakh crore in the last three years, and the main reason for that is the hard work of bank officers.

Representatives from all over the country participated in extensive discussions, focusing on issues faced by the officials and approved 100 resolutions.

Further, Ravikumar called for preparing for changes brought by AI technology and developing knowledge accordingly.

Also, the new national executive committee was elected and K Ravikumar was again elected as the general secretary, Rajiv Nigam as president, and Jacob as chairman.