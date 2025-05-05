21 bikes seized

Narasaraopet: The police seized 21 motorbikes for which there are no valid documents during the Cordon and Search operation conducted at Sirigiripadu village of Veldurthi mandal in Palandu district on Sunday.

According to the police, they seized sickles, axes, iron rods, and bottles filled with red chilli powder and stones packed in the gunny bags. TDP and YSRCP groups are clashing in the village. The police set up a picket in the village.