21-day Brahmotsavams to begin at Kanipakam today

Chittoor: District Collector M Harinarayanan and SP Y Rishanth Reddy visited Kanipakam temple on Tuesday and instructed officials to ensure hassle-free darshan to pilgrims visiting the temple on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi on Wednesday and for annual Brahmotsavams.

Speaking on the occasion, the Discrict Collector said foolproof arrangements should be made to provide comfortable darshan to the devotees. The employees of Kanipakam temple and the police should coordinate with each other and make the festival a grand success.

District SP Y Rishanth Reddy has explained the steps taken by the police department for protecting the interest of the devotees during the fete. A special vigil would be maintained to prevent any untoward incidents, he said. Kanipakam Temple Executive Officer M V Suresh Babu has spelt out the arrangements made at the temple for the Vinayaka Chavithi festival as well as the Brahmostsvams which begin on Wednesday. Temple Trust Board Chairman A Mohan Reddy said that the Brahmotsavams will be held till September 20.