2,110 tonnes of onion exported from Tadepalligudem

Vijayawada: South Central Railway (SCR) Vijayawada division has successfully transported 2,110 tonnes of onions in seven Kisan Rail rakes during the month of August 2021 from Tadepalligudem.

From August 21, Kisan Rail trains started carrying onions in general coaches and parcel van rakes from Tadepalligudem towards Howrah, Changsari, Malda Town and Jorhat fetching the division earnings of Rs 93 lakh.

The Business Development Unit (BDU) team of Vijayawada Division has elucidated about various schemes and concessions available for transportation of goods through rail.

As part of it, they have persuaded customers about the 50 per cent tariff concession being offered to the customers for transporting agricultural products through Kisan Rail under 'Operation Greens – TOP to total'.

Accordingly, Kisan Rail from Tadepalligudem was also given 50 per cent tariff concession/ subsidy for transporting onions (Rs 45 lakh) under this scheme.

This is a win -win situation to both customers as well as Railways. It is expected that around 30 rakes of Kisan Rail services will be loaded in the coming months adding a revenue of Rs 2.5 to 3 crore to the Railways.

These efforts have yielded positive results, and the farmers, traders, cargo operators and bulk transporters in and around Tadepalligudem region have shown special interest in transporting onions to North Eastern parts of the country duly utilising the 50 per cent tariff concession.

Shivendra Mohan, divisional railway manager, Vijayawada has complimented P Bhaskar Reddy, senior divisional commercial manager and entire commercial team involved in materialising the operation of Kisan Rail successfully from Tadepalligudem station.