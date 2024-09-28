220 centres set up for paddy procurement

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari): In the current 2024-25 kharif season, the district has set up 220 procurement centres for purchasing paddy, according to Joint Collector S Chinna Ramudu.

This announcement was made during a technical training and awareness seminar on kharif paddy procurement held at Venkateswara Anam Kala Kendra on Friday. Chinna Ramudu emphasised the importance of strictly adhering to the guidelines set by the State government for paddy procurement.

He urged participants to fully embrace technological advancements and to maintain rationality in analysis and quality standards. He noted that the moisture content in paddy should not exceed 17 per cent.

The government has announced support prices of Rs 2,300 per quintal for common variety and Rs 2,320 for Grade A variety, which is Rs 117 higher than last year. For the procurement of paddy in the Rajahmundry division, 94 technical assistants and 94 data entry operators have been appointed.

T Radhika, district manager of civil supplies, R Sriramulu Naidu, district cooperative officer, M Naganjaneyulu, in-charge district civil supplies officer, S Madhava Rao, district agricultural officer and G Trinath, ASO attended.