2,256 TIDCO houses distributed

Vijayawada: In a major boost to affordable housing, the long-cherished dream of owning a house became a reality for thousands of beneficiaries as APTIDCO houses were distributed at NTR Nagar in Jakkampudi of Vijayawada Rural mandal in NTR district on Monday.

Collector Dr G Lakshmisha, along with Government Whip and Vijayawada Central MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Ramamohan, and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra, participated in the distribution programme and handed over house keys to beneficiaries. As many as 2,256 houses were distributed to beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Dr Lakshmisha said owning a house is a lifetime dream for every family and expressed happiness that it has now been fulfilled in line with the aspirations of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister. He said that despite several challenges, the government ensured the successful completion of the project without compromising on quality.

The Collector stated that as many as 2,256 houses were distributed in Jakkampudi NTR Nagar, while construction of houses in other constituencies is in various stages and would be completed within the next two to three months. He highlighted that the beneficiaries have gained valuable assets, with a 300 sq ft house, allotted for just Rs 1, now having a market value of around Rs 12 lakh. Similarly, 365 sq ft houses are valued at about Rs 14 lakh and 430 sq ft houses at nearly Rs 17 lakh, he added.

He further said that all essential infrastructure, including roads, electricity, drinking water, drainage systems and parks, has been provided in the housing colonies. Calling upon people to contribute towards the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Swarna Andhra’, Dr Lakshmisha urged beneficiaries to maintain cleanliness in their colonies and avoid single-use plastics.

MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao said that owning even a small house is a dream for every individual and expressed satisfaction that the government has fulfilled its promise by handing over the houses. MLA Gadde Ramamohan said that the distribution of houses has relieved the poor from the hardships of living in rented accommodations. He added that the government has accelerated housing construction and is promptly handing over completed units to beneficiaries. Officials, including TIDCO Project Director B Chinnodu, Additional Commissioner (Projects) Dr D Chandrasekhar, and others, were present.