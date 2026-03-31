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Rainfall Expected in Telangana for Five Days with Hailstorms

  • Created On:  31 March 2026 7:57 PM IST
Rainfall Expected in Telangana for Five Days with Hailstorms
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The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has forecasted rainfall across Telangana for the next five days, driven by a trough, atmospheric instability, and surface circulation. Officials have also warned of the possibility of hailstorms accompanied by thunder and lightning today and tomorrow.

Dharmaraju, an official from the Hyderabad Meteorological Department, stated that gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour are likely to occur during this period.

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Telangana weatherrainfall forecasthailstorms alertthunderstorm warningHyderabad Meteorological Centre
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