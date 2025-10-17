228 VIIT students get selected for IT giant Infosys

Visakhapatnam: Vignan’s Institute of Information Technology (Autonomous), Duvvada campus has once again registered remarkable placement results.

The students of the institution showcased their talent in the placement drive as a total of 228 final year students got selected in the leading IT giant Infosys.

The selected students have got job opportunities at Infosys with an annual pay package of Rs 3.6 lakh for the role of system engineer.

Speaking on the occasion, institution chairman Lavu Rathaiah mentioned that keeping the needs of the industries in view, the management is providing training programmes to the students paying special attention.

Technical skills, communication skills and personality development, mock interviews, coding workshops, real-time projects and industry-based seminars have played a vital role in the career growth of the students.

The success is a testament to the hard work of the students, the dedication of the faculty and quality education and training provided by the institution, the chairman added.

Speaking on the occasion, Rector V Madhusudana Rao and Principal G. Sudhakar stated that the training is aimed at developing the technical knowledge, practical skills and leadership qualities required in the industry among the students.

Dean of training and placement officer Bode Prasad said, “Our aim is to prepare every student for industry-ready skills. The selection of 228 in Infosys reflects how strong the comprehensive training system at the institution is being implemented.”