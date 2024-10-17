  • Menu
228th State Level Bankers Committee Meeting Convenes in Amaravati

The 228th State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) meeting commenced today at the State Secretariat, bringing together key figures from various sectors to address pressing banking and financial issues.

The meeting was attended by a notable lineup of officials, including State Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu, Special Principal Secretary of the Agriculture Department B. Rajasekhar, and Finance Department Principal Secretary Piyush Kumar. Also present were Handloom Textiles Department Principal Secretary Sunitha, Secretary of the Department of Financial Services M. Nagaraju, Industries and Commerce Department Secretary Yuvraj, as well as Union Bank of India MD and CEO A. Manimekhalai.

The event saw participation from Reserve Bank of India AP Region Regional Director Nash Bashir, NABARD Deputy Managing Director GS Rawat, CDB CMD Manoj Mittal, NABARD Chief General Manager M.R. Gopal, and Convenor of SLBC and GM of Union Bank of India CVN Bhaskar Rao. Additionally, various Deputy General Managers (DGMs), Assistant General Managers (AGMs), Lead District Managers (LDMs), and officials from multiple departments contributed to the discussions.

