25 families from YCP join TDP

Amadaguru: Former minister Dr Palle Raghunath Reddy said that people are turning towards the Telugu Desam Party with the belief that under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, along with the development of the state, justice for the people will be done. The rice distribution programme for the poor through the government’s grain center was launched by former minister Dr Palle Raghunath Reddy in Amadaguru mandal. He said that the TDP is the party of the people. He said that the people voted for the TDP in the elections thinking that development is possible in Andhra Pradesh under the leadership of Naidu. He said that many people are joining the TDP with the intention that justice will not be done due to the YCP.

Later, about 25 families from YCP joined the TDP in the presence of the latter. Abdul Rauf, Shekshavali Shabbir Tailor, Babu Auto Bujji, Abdul Rehman Chicken Bujji, Asif, Babjan, Altaf, Jamir, Peddabbulu Karim, Babjan, Mansur Hussain, Bhasha, Farooq Somu, Aruna and many other YCP workers from Muslim families joined the TDP.

He visited the sick TDP workers in Mohammedabad and provided some financial assistance. Later, he inaugurated a cattle water tank at the Vyalrathi Palli Cross. From there, he visited TDP senior leader and former TDP convener Subbaiah in Kandukuri Palli. Several issues were brought to the attention of the former minister. He said that justice will definitely be done to everyone. TDP leaders from Amadaguru, State Director Kale Nayak, former ZPTC Srinivas Reddy, Krishnamurthy, former convener Prabhakar Reddy, Bodeppa, Nanjappa, and others participated in this programme.