25 people injured in attack by dogs

Nandikotkur (Nandyal): As many as 25 people of Nandikotkur town and Midthur village in Nandyal district were severely injured in an attack by dogs on Tuesday.

According to information, a pack of dogs abruptly attacked the residents at Nandikotkur town when they tried to drive them away. In the attack at least five people have sustained injuries. They were immediately rushed to Kurnool government general hospital for treatment. A source has said that they were facing a huge problem from the stray dogs.

On several occasions, the people urged the officials of the municipal department and gram panchayat to catch the dogs and save them from their attacks. The locals complain that the officials of both departments are least bothered to take action.

In a similar incident, around 20 people of Midthur village in the same district were also injured when they were attacked by street dogs. Some of them were taken to Nandikotkur government general hospital and the others were rushed to Kurnool government general hospital for treatment.

In a separate case, residents of Peddakadabur village in Kurnool district are facing pig menace. The villagers complain that the pigs enter their homes in search of food. The pigs are freely roaming in and around the school premises and on the main roads. The students fear going to school and several motorists fall from their bikes as the pigs abruptly cross the roads, the villagers said.

They point out that the pigs make the surroundings untidy. Due to untidy surroundings, there is every chance of people falling sick. The local people urge the officials to catch the pigs and leave them at faraway places. They even demanded stringent action against the pig-rearers.