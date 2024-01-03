250 ST TDP leaders join YSRCP in Nandyal

Nandyal MLA Shilparavi Reddy expressed his belief that the youth in Nandyal town, specifically in YSR Nagar and Nandamurinagar areas, are attracted to the development and welfare initiatives of Jaganmohan Reddy in the state. According to Reddy, these youth, who belong to the ST social group, believe that justice will be served to them under the leadership of Reddy and his party, the YSRCP. He also mentioned that those who feel neglected by the TDP leaders are happy to join the YSRCP, as they believe that only Jagananna and Shilpa's family can provide them with justice.

To commemorate their joining, family members, friends, well-wishers, fans, and women of the YCP gathered at the local office, where Reddy warmly welcomed them by covering them with scarves. He encouraged them to work towards the betterment of the party. In his address, Reddy mentioned that these individuals had previously served the TDP but left due to neglect from the party. He highlighted that the youth in particular have realized that their future lies under the leadership of Jaganmohan Reddy and expressed their commitment to support him and Shilpa's family.



Reddy also mentioned the upcoming Social Empowerment Bus Yatra, scheduled to take place in Nandyala on the 30th, and called for its success. YCP leaders Jayaprakash Reddy, TV Ramana, Subbarayudu, Mesa Chandrasekhar, Shankar Naik, and others participated in the program.