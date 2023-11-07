2.53 lakh patients visited Suraksha camps: Collector

Live
District collector S Nagalakshmi said the district administration conducted 517 medical camps as against the target of 541 camps in the district and 2.53 lakhs of people visited them to avail medical services
Vizianagaram: District collector S Nagalakshmi said the district administration conducted 517 medical camps as against the target of 541 camps in the district and 2.53 lakhs of people visited them to avail medical services. She said that the people were very much happy with this Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha programme which is providing medical services at their doorsteps.
Nagalakshmi participated in the videoconference conducted by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy with district collectors across the state on Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha scheme on Monday. He told the officials to make the scheme successful with the support of medical and health services staff and pay Rs 500 to each patient who were referred to referral hospital for better treatment.