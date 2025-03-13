Poor urged to make use of addl financial help

Vijayawada: The State government is providing additional financial help for the poor to build their own houses, said NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha. He was addressing the media along with housing department officials.

The collector informed that the state government has issued orders to provide additional assistance to help complete housing projects for the poor.

In addition to the original amount of Rs 1.8 lakh, beneficiaries belonging to scheduled castes (SC), backward classes (BC), scheduled tribes (ST), and particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTG) will receive extra funding: Rs 50,000 for SC and BC beneficiaries, Rs 75,000 for ST beneficiaries, and Rs 1 lakh for PVTG beneficiaries. Regarding the housing construction, the collector mentioned that 3,822 houses for SCs, 4,018 houses for BCs, and 556 houses for STs are currently at various stages of completion.

He urged the remaining beneficiaries to take advantage of this financial support to finish their houses as soon as possible. Additionally, the collector informed the media that a special initiative will be launched on March 15 to motivate the remaining beneficiaries to start construction.

Engineering assistants and ward amenity secretaries will visit the homes of beneficiaries to encourage them to begin building.

He also stated that he has instructed housing staff, ward and village secretariat staff, and municipal commissioners to emphasize the importance of initiating construction.

Housing department project director R Leela Rani, DEO Vijay Babu, executive engineer G Kapoor also participated.