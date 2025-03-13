‘Pending bills for village panchayats must be cleared immediately: Sarpanches

Shadnagar: Former BRS sarpanch Sumitha Chandu Naik demanded that the State government should clear the pending bills without delay for development works undertaken in the village panchayats.

On Wednesday, former sarpanches heading to Hyderabad as per the call of the state committee for “Chalo Hyderabad” were arrested by Shadnagar police and taken to the police station.

Speaking on the occasion, they explained that during their tenure as sarpanches, they had taken loans to carry out development works in their respective villages. They questioned, “Is it justice to arrest us when we ask for the immediate release of the pending bills owed to sarpanches by the state government?” They expressed their anguish over the situation.

They further questioned the legitimacy of the police making illegal arrests when they were heading for a peaceful protest. They stated that the government’s failure to release the pending bills has left them in a dire situation, as the loans taken with interest have increased significantly. They demanded that the government immediately pay the pending bills for the development works carried out in the village panchayats. They warned that if this does not happen, they would organize large-scale protests.