255 new coronavirus cases reported in Guntur district

Guntur: As many as 255 newCovid-19 cases were reported in Guntur district on Sunday. Similarly 114 Covid-19 cases were registered in Guntur city. Total number of cases in Guntur city jumped to 3019.

So far 29 patients died in the district. The district administration declared four zones in Guntur as containment zones and strictly implementing orders. The officials have taken all the steps to deliver essential commodities at the doorsteps of residents in the containment zones.

Except medical shops, other shops will be opened between 6 am to 12 noon in the containment zones. Control rooms were set up in the containment zones.