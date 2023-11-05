2.59 lakh register for OP services in Krishna district

Machilipatnam: Krishna district collector P Rajababu said 2.59 lakh people had availed Out Patient (OP) services in the Jagananna Aarogay Suraksha camps so far in the district. He added that 391 Jagananna camps have been conducted across the district as on November 2.

The collector participated in a video conference conducted by chief secretary K S Jawahar Reddy from his office on Saturday.

Rajababu explained the progress in the ongoing schemes/works in the district like Aarogya Suraksha camps, Nadu-Nedu, in education, Jaganannaku Chebudam and Sustainable Development Goals.

The collector said that so far 2,59,375 people got registered for OP in Aarogya Suraksha camps. As many as 11,199 were found having high blood pressure and 7,293 diabetes in the tests. All these patients were provided with medicines free of cost in the camps.

He said that they had referred another 3,010 patients to Aarogyasri network hospital for better treatment. The collector also informed that 38,167 patients were tested for eye problems. As part of controlling anaemia, 52,333 girls were tested for haemoglobin levels.

He said they were trying to ensure the Gross Enrolment Ratio of 100 per cent in the district. DRO P Roja, DMHO Dr Geethabai, ICDS PD Suvarna, DEO Tahera Sultana and others participated.