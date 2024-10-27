  • Menu
26 red sanders logs seized, 4 held

Task Force personnel producing red sanders smugglers and logs in Tirupati before the media on Saturday

Tirupati : Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) seized 26 red sanders logs and arrested four smugglers in Sanipaya forest area Annamayya district on Saturday.

On the directions of task force in-charge and Tirupati SP L Subbarayudu, a team started combing operations in Sanipaya-Rayavhoti road.

When they reached Bolluvandlapalli, they found some persons moving suspiciously and surrounded them. Some of them managed to escape but police personnel caught four smugglers. They also seized 26 logs.

The arrested were from Kallakurichi of Tamil Nadu. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

