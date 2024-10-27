Live
- MP Aruna guides Disha committee on district development
- Conference raises awareness on modern farming practices
- Constables step up protest, demanding implementation of ‘One Police Policy’
- US hires chartered flight to deport Indians staying illegally
- Hyderabad among fastest-growing cities in world: Kishan Reddy
- No Compromise on Quality in Employment Guarantee Works: AP Dy. CM Pawan Kalyan
- Foundation launched to empower under-represented communities
- Inequities have no place in a society governed by Dharma: V-P
- HDK criticises state government over seizure of HMT land
- 37-yr-old woman pregnant with twins treated for aggressive breast cancer
Just In
26 red sanders logs seized, 4 held
Highlights
Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) seized 26 red sanders logs and arrested four smugglers in Sanipaya forest area Annamayya district on Saturday.
Tirupati : Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) seized 26 red sanders logs and arrested four smugglers in Sanipaya forest area Annamayya district on Saturday.
On the directions of task force in-charge and Tirupati SP L Subbarayudu, a team started combing operations in Sanipaya-Rayavhoti road.
When they reached Bolluvandlapalli, they found some persons moving suspiciously and surrounded them. Some of them managed to escape but police personnel caught four smugglers. They also seized 26 logs.
The arrested were from Kallakurichi of Tamil Nadu. A case has been registered and investigation is on.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS