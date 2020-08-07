265 prisoners tests positive for coronavirus in Rajahmundry Central Jail

Prisoners of Rajahmundry Central Jail have been tested positive for coronavirus. On the orders of Collector Muralidhar Reddy, corona tests were conducted to 900 prisoners on the 3rd of this month. Of these tests, 247 inmates were diagnosed with coronavirus positive. Earlier on the 1st of this month, out of 75 people were tested, 24 prison staff and 9 prisoners tested positive and on the 2nd, out of 64 people were tested, 9 inmates were tested positive. There are a total of 1,675 inmates at the Central Jail of which 265 of whom are infected with the coronavirus. Prison staff who came in positive are treating 24 people in home isolation.

Medical services were provided at GSL Hospital to 18 prisoners who tested positive on the first and second dates. However, after one of them escaped from the hospital, the hospital management discharged all the prisoners and arrangements were made to treat the remaining 10 prisoners at the Raja Mahendravaram Government Hospital. Superintendent S Rajarao said that if 247 inmates who were found positive in the tests conducted on the 3rd of this month were to be shifted to an outpatient hospital, which would become a security problem and a large number of beds would have to be set up, hence prisoners are being treated in the Central Jail for treatment.

Meanwhile, Coronavirus have been increasing day by day in Andhra Pradesh with 10,328 fresh Coronavirus cases being registered on Thursday morning taking the tally to 1,96,789. As per the latest media health bulletin, 72 new deaths reported with which death toll increased to 1753. With 8516 patients being discharged on Thursday, the total number of recoveries stand at 1,12,870 and the number of active cases stand at 82,166.