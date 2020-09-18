26,517 candidates to appear for GSWS exams in Prakasam

Ongole: Prakasam district joint collector TS Chetan announced that they have made all arrangements for the Grama and Ward Sachivalayam exams scheduled from September 20 to 26.



Speaking in the press meet held in his chamber, Chetan said that 64619 candidates are appearing for the recruitment test for the 1185 vacancies in the Grama and Ward Sachivalayams in the district. He said that they have made all the necessary arrangements with the cooperation of the concerned departments and even running RTC busses to the exam centers for the convenience of the candidates.

He said that 26517 candidates appear at 136 exam centers in the noon session of the first day, while 16527 candidates attend their afternoon exam in 82 centers in the district. He announced that they have given necessary training for the smooth conduct of the exams to the center officers, route officers, chief superintendents, and other special officers and shift the exam material to the mandal police stations and centers on Saturday. He said that they are going to video shoot the conduct of the exams and appointed 292 videographers for the same.

The joint collector advised the candidates to download their hall tickets from the website and reach their centers about 90 minutes early to avoid unnecessary issues. He asked them to wear masks, sanitize hands, wear face shields during the exam. If any of the candidates are suffering from fever, cough, cold, or other symptoms, they will be allowed to take the exam in an isolation room and the examiner will be provided a PPE kit to conduct the test, he added.

He assured that there is no need for the candidates to attend the COVID tests and get a negative certificate to attend the GSWS recruitment exams.