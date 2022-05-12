28 relief camps set up in Bapatla district

Bapatla/Guntur/Palnadu: Bapatla district administration is ready to face cyclone Asani threat by setting up 18 relocation camps in Nizampatnam and 10 in Repalle. Relief camps were set up in Lankavanni Dibba and Mollagunta village in Repalle mandal. Similarly, in Nizampatnam 18 relief camps were set up as a precautionary measure. The officials are ready to shift the families residing in low-lying areas to the safer places. NDRF and SBRF personnel rushed to Suryalanka to take relief operations.

Bapatla District Collector Vijaya Krishnan and SP Vakul Jindal visited Suryalanka Beach and gave suggestions to NDRF, SBRF and APSP teams and reviewed the arrangements. They instructed the officials to take up all precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incidents.

Bapatla town received 8 cm rainfall since wee hours of Wednesday. Banana and papaya plantations were already damaged.

Speaking to the media, SP Vakul Jindal said that they have kept live jackets, JCBs, tractors ready in every police station as a precautionary measure.

Guntur district received drizzle since Wednesday morning due to impact of cyclone Asani. District Collector M Venugopala Reddy directed the officials to take all precautionary measures and instructed the superintendents of government hospitals to keep generators ready. He told revenue officials to set up relief camps to shift families residing in low-lying areas in case of need and keep sufficient medicines and drinking water.

The officials were further told to make all necessary arrangements at cyclone relief camps. He conducted videoconference with the revenue officials and reviewed the situation.

He directed the agriculture department officials to take all the precautionary measures to avoid crop loss.