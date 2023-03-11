28,380 students to appear for SSC exams in YSR dist

Kadapa (YSR district): District Collector V Vijayarama Raju has directed the officials to ensure smooth conduct of SSC examinations from April 3l to April 18 in the district. Addressing the coordination meeting of officials from the departments of education, revenue, police, medical, and transport here on Friday, the Collector has said that as many as 28,380 students will appear for the examinations in total 146 centres across the district.

He said that as per the directions of the government, mobile phones not allowed even for chief superintendents, departmental officers and invigilators, with the aim to prevent malpractices and other irregularities during the examination time.

He ordered that Medical & Health department officials should be very cautious as there could be a possibility of students writing the examinations getting affected by sunstrokes due to high temperatures during the month of April. He said that medical teams should kept readily available at the examination centres. facilities like toilets, drinking water, fans, and ventilation should be ensured at the centres.

District Educational Officer Deva Raju, SSA project officer A Prabhakar Reddy, Headmasters, MEOs, police, revenue and transport department officials were present.