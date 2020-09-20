28,668 candidates turn up for test in Chittoor

Chittoor: Over 28,668 candidates have attended for the written test for ward/village secretariat posts in the Chittoor city on Sunday, said ZP CEO P Prabhakar Reddy. Out of 37,848 candidates applied for 1,873 secretariat posts, 6,119 candidates did not turn up for the test, he added.

Speaking to media here on Sunday, Prabhakar Reddy said that due arrangements have been made for 15 coronavirus positive candidates as per the Covid guidelines.

He said no untoward incident has been reported in conducting the examinations and added thermal screening has been done for all the candidates before entering the examination halls. Joint Collector K Markendeyulu visited several examination centres in Chittoor city along with Municipal Commissioner P Viswanath.