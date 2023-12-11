Live
- Alla Ramakrishna Reddy resigns from MLA post
- J&K did not retain any element of sovereignty when it joined Union of India: CJI
- Sabarimala extends timings for darshan of Lord Ayyappa Swamy
- CM camp office to be shifted to MCRHRD!!!
- Vivo X100 & X100 Pro: Global Launch on December 14th; Specifications, Expected Price
- 11-year-old girl collapses in queue at Sabarimala
- Never commented anything against Pawan Kalyan: Kishan Reddy
- Govt will deposit money in genuine farmers as Rythu Bandhu: MLC T Jeevan Reddy
- PL Sector Report: Building Material - Tiles Sector - Morbi Visit Update – Export robust growth, domestic demand slow
- Tamil Nadu Allocates Rs 1.90 Crore For Post-Cyclone Cleanup In Schools: Relief Measures And Restoration Initiatives Unveiled
Just In
28th Federation Cup carrom tournament begins
Visakhapatnam: The four-day-long 28th Federation Cup carrom tournament commenced at GITAM Deemed to be University here on Sunday.Inaugurating the...
Visakhapatnam: The four-day-long 28th Federation Cup carrom tournament commenced at GITAM Deemed to be University here on Sunday.
Inaugurating the tournament, president of International Carrom Federation (ICF) Joseph Meyer and president of All India Carrom Federation (AICF) Rakibul Hussain emphasised the need for taking the carrom to the next level by adopting new initiatives and technology.
Organisers thanked the institution management for providing the venue and accommodation for the players. Pro-Vice Chancellor of the institution Gowtham Rao assured to extend support to the game in future as well.
ICF president Joseph Mayer briefed about carrom on the occasion. General secretary of AICF Bharati Naryan, T Praveen Kumar, organising secretary of the event Abdul Jaleel, AP Carrom Association Vijay Kuma Upadhayay, representatives from IOCL, HPCL, LIC and SPSMT were present.