28th Federation Cup carrom tournament begins

Visakhapatnam: The four-day-long 28th Federation Cup carrom tournament commenced at GITAM Deemed to be University here on Sunday.

Inaugurating the tournament, president of International Carrom Federation (ICF) Joseph Meyer and president of All India Carrom Federation (AICF) Rakibul Hussain emphasised the need for taking the carrom to the next level by adopting new initiatives and technology.

Organisers thanked the institution management for providing the venue and accommodation for the players. Pro-Vice Chancellor of the institution Gowtham Rao assured to extend support to the game in future as well.

ICF president Joseph Mayer briefed about carrom on the occasion. General secretary of AICF Bharati Naryan, T Praveen Kumar, organising secretary of the event Abdul Jaleel, AP Carrom Association Vijay Kuma Upadhayay, representatives from IOCL, HPCL, LIC and SPSMT were present.