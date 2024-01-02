2nd phase of Aarogya Suraksha from today

Vijayawada: The state government under its flagship Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha programme to provide better health services to the poor has scheduled to implement throughout the state as part of the second phase from Tuesday, according to an official release.

The government has been revolutionising the health sector in the state with the aim of ‘leave no one behind’ and ‘leave no village behind’ concept to provide quality health services free of cost.

Under the leadership of Jagan Mohan Reddy, the department has been working to achieve ‘Aarogya Andhra Pradesh;’ and as part of the goal, the JAS-I programme was completed in 50 days benefitting over 60 lakh people.

After the success of the JAS I programme, the government has decided to implement the ‘Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha-II programme’ on continuous basis at all mandals and urban local bodies for six months covering all village and ward secretariats.

JAS-II would cover all households specifically targeting chronic patients, pregnant and lactating mothers, neo-natal and infant care, adolescent health, and persons with chronic diseases.

Responsibility will be entrusted to the Family Doctor as well as the CHO/ANM for handholding the patients to ensure follow-up consultation and making drugs available at village itself as per their needs.

In phase one of JAS-II, the volunteers, and people’s representatives will visit the door-to-door and will explain about Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha II camp, the date of the camp, and venue details.

Health camps shall be organised in the VHC and urban secretariats. The total mandals will be equally divided to organise one camp every Tuesday of the week in half of the mandals and every Friday in the remaining half of the mandals in the district.

In urban areas, the camps shall be conducted on Wednesday ensuring all urban secretariats are covered in 6 months period. In each Health camp, a minimum of 3 doctors including 2 specialist doctors and one PMOA (Paramedical Opthalmic Assistant) will be present for consultation.

A total of 13,954 JAS-II health camps shall be conducted in a span of six months. In rural areas, 10032 camps and in urban areas 3,922 health camps shall be conducted. During January 2024, a total of 3583 camps shall be conducted.