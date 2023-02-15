3 booked for dangerous bike stunt

Visakhapatnam: Three youths on bikes performed stunts and created nuisance at Appikonda beach in Pedagantyada mandal of Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. The youth did several feats by raising the accelerator and lifting the front wheel of the vehicle into the air along the coast. This video went viral on social media platforms.

Responding to the issue, city police found the details of the youth. They were identified as Avinash, Varma and Rohit from Srinagar of Gajuwaka.

Duke and Pulsar bikes used by them were seized. Cases were booked against them under rash driving and other traffic violations.

Speaking on the occasion, South ACP Trinadh warned that stringent action would be taken against bike riders for violating rules and causing inconvenience to the public.