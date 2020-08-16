3 Capitals best for AP: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday defended his three Capitals move by linking it to the "incomplete State bifurcation process in the absence of the Special Category Status" to claim that only decentralisation of development was the panacea for all the ills.

In his Independence Day address after unfurling the national flag at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Grounds on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, Jagan Mohan Reddy said, untouchability had acquired a different form with vested interests opposing children of the weaker sections studying in English medium schools, fearing that they will have a level playfield with their kin who were sent to corporate schools.

While the average illiteracy rate was 33 per cent, in SCs it was 36 per cent and in STs it was 51.2 per cent which was a matter of concern. The fruits of reforms in the education sector would be clearly visible in 10 to 20 years from now as the curriculum includes skill development, English medium and would make the youngsters ready to face the competitive world.

"Special Category Status (SCS) is still on our agenda and we will continue to pester the Centre on the issue till we achieve it," he reiterated. He listed the welfare schemes to claim that his government's efforts were to clear inequalities in society. "We have provided opportunities to weaker sections and women in temple committees, nominated posts, nominated contract works and have shaken up the outsourcing system by doing away with middlemen and commissions.

The cabinet composition also stands as a shining example of social justice. We have brought in transparent and corruption-free governance and introduced Reverse Tendering, Judicial Preview and Direct Benefit Transfer system during the 14 months in our office and have spent Rs 46,000 crore towards welfare schemes. As corruption decays the system the reforms in the form of Reverse Tendering and Judicial Preview have benefited the State Rs 4,000 crore," he said.

He saluted the frontline warriors relentlessly working against corona virus along with the assisting staff, including sanitary workers, Asha workers and others in the healthcare service.

"We have developed a delivery mechanism system for the welfare schemes in the form of village and ward secretariats and have appointed 1.4 lakh people in government service besides 2.7 lakh volunteers and 82.5 per cent of them belong to weaker sections," he said.

He also referred to prohibition and other moves made by the government to claim it was a pro-people's government. "We must be grateful to the freedom fighters and their sacrifices which led the country from darkness to light and in continuation taking the country from backwardness to development," he said.