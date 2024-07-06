₹3 cr financial support extended to 75 SHGs

Paderu (ASR District) : District collector AS Dinesh Kumar gave financial assistance of Rs 3 crore to the representatives of 75 Self-Help Groups in Paderu mandal under the auspices of Union Bank as part of Mee Kosam (Public Grievance Redressal System) held at the ITDA meeting hall in Paderu on Friday.

Speaking at the meeting, collector said that it came to his notice that the tribals are being cheated by selling substandard and adulterated goods in the weekly markets. He said it will be good if quality goods are sold through self-help groups. He warned that strict action will be taken for sale of adulterated products.

Sub-Collector Dhatri Reddy was directed to form teams with the civil supplies department, vigilance, control of food adulteration, and panchayat officials and conduct raids on such shops.

ITDA Project Officer V Abhishek is directed to allocate some shops to self-help groups in weekly markets.

Collector said that a price table should be set up at these shops and gradually the people of Giri should be directed towards financial and health literacy.

Under the leadership of Govind from Tenkabanda in Kiverla Panchayat of Anantagiri mandal, the villagers met collector Dinesh Kumar and explained that they had donated their labour for the education of children in their village and built a shed.

