3-day CREDAI property expo begins tomorrow

CREDAI chairman B Srinivasa Rao speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday
Visakhapatnam: The CREDAI will organise the 8th Property Expo at Gadiraju Palace at MVP Colony in Visakhapatnam from December 23 to 25, said its chairman B Srinivasa Rao.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, he said seven such property fairs were organised so far. With the same spirit, the eighth property expo would be organised. About 400 members of CREDAI would take part in the expo, he added. Representatives from a number of banks would also participate and explain the services they provide to the customers. CREDAI president KSRK Raju, vice-president V Dharmender, Ch Govinda Raju and V.Srinu were present.

