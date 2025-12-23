3-day IDE ‘Boot Camp’ for PM Shri Schools’ faculty begins

Tirupati: The three day ‘Innovation, Design and Entrepreneurship (IDE) Boot Camp’ for Principals & Teachers of PM Shri Schools began at Siddartha Educational Academy Group of Institutions (SEAGI) in Tirupati on Monday. Department of School Education and Literacy, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) & Ministry of Education Innovation Cell (MIC) organising the camp in collaboration with the Wadhwani Foundation, renowned for its support of entrepreneurship education.

CEO of Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH), Tirupati Vijayawanth Mathur, AICTE Nodal center head Yogesh Wadhwani, Principal of SEAGI Dr K Rajsekhar, and Dr T Sujeth took part in the inaugural event. The Boot Camp is being held for Principals and Teachers of PM Shri Schools of Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamaiah and YSR Kadapa Districts.

The event promises a series of interactive group activities, immersive working sessions, and engaging workshops, all tailored to ignite creativity and problem-solving skills. With an emphasis on fostering collaboration and interactive learning, participants will explore into the ‘why,’ ‘what’ and ‘how’ of innovation. Said Chairman and Secretary of SEAGI Y Konda Reddy and Y Ananda Reddy.